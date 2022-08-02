Nine-year-old Addie attempts to drop Deputy Police Chief Phil Watkins into the dunk tack during the Huntington Police Department's National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Probationary Officer Victoria Huynh, right, talks with 3-year-old Jahi Murphy, left, and 2-year-old Taylor Smith, center, as they check out the Huntington S.W.A.T. Bearcat armored vehicle during the Huntington Police Department's National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County first responders gathered with community members Tuesday evening to meet with the residents they protect daily.
“This is one of my favorite parts of my job,” Huntington firefighter Anthony Sapp said after picking up and sitting a child in the front seat of a firetruck. “People don’t usually see us on their best days. It’s refreshing and nice to be around them on a great day.”
The Huntington Police Department decided to host National Night Out at Ritter Park as a way to promote community partnerships. The event included a night full of activities, free food and drinks and demonstrations by first responders from around the Tri-State.
Jeff Ash, HPD community outreach specialist and retired officer, said the event was something the department has wanted to do for a while.
“We all feel like we still live in a very pro-police area,” Ash said. “We’re just regular people, too. ... It’s just a way to keep that bridge built between neighborhoods, the faith-based groups, different aspects of the community and the police department.”
National Night Out is a community-police event in the United States that is held the first Tuesday of August.
Community members of all ages sat in the grass to watch how K-9 officers train their dogs.
Christy, 31, and Chris Stefanides, 36, have lived in Huntington for eight years.
The couple brought their 2-year-old son Watson to meet local police, play on the bounce house and to know the resources available to residents.
“It’s great seeing all the people supporting the officers. ... I met with the Quick Response Team and emergency teams, so it is nice to know Huntington’s resources,” Christy Stefanides said. “It would be a great event to keep going in the future.”
Huntington Quick Response Team started in 2017 to reduce the number of overdoses in the community. The team provided free Narcan, a safe drug disposal kit and other tools at Tuesday’s event.
Children threw balls at the dunk tank in an effort to dunk Deputy Chief Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police, hand-painted a first responder truck, and toured a SWAT vehicle and a firetruck.
“These are just one of those things that is so great to see,” Ash said. “Everyone has really came out together and made this happen for our community.”
