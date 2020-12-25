HUNTINGTON — If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, your dream came true in record-breaking fashion.
Seven inches of snow fell on Christmas Eve, breaking the old record of five inches set in 1912, according to the National Weather Service.
This is the heaviest daily snowfall at Huntington since 9.6 inches fell on Jan. 22, 2016.
Areas in the Tri-State reported from as little as three inches in parts of southeastern Ohio to as much as nine inches in Grayson, Kentucky.
Kentucky Power reported 160 power outages affecting about 8,000 customers due to the winter storm.
The snowfall started on Christmas Eve and went into Christmas morning, becoming the largest recorded snowfall since Valentine’s night in 2016, according to meteorologists.
It was also a rare white Christmas for the region. The last two happened in 2010 and 2012, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter storm began as rain on Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service reported 1.04 inces of rain fell at Clarksburg on Thursday, breaking the old record of 1.02 inches set in 2008.
The rain quickly froze on roads as temperatures dropped rapidly into the early morning hours of Christmas and turned into a heavy snow, making travel hazardous in many areas.
West Virginia routes 75 and 152 were both closed in Wayne County after multiple wrecks were reported. Cars were reportedly stopped for hours due to the crashes and shut down of the roads until snow plowing could take place.
“They have all been cleared and the roads have been plowed,” said a dispatcher with Wayne County 911. “The roads are still icy and slick, so we are urging motorists to be cautious and safe.”
Several other weather-related accidents were reported in the Tri-State, according to dispatchers. No injuries were reported.
Forecasters say the sun returns this weekend and temperatures will inch above freezing on Saturday. However, temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday is forecasted to be sunny with highs in the 40s and the snow melt-down is expected to begin heading into Monday.