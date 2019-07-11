HUNTINGTON - Huntington residents may participate in the Lights for Liberty nationwide protest against what has been described as overcrowded and squalid conditions in U.S. border detention facilities.
Women's March West Virginia West and Tri-State Indivisible (West Virginia/Ohio/Kentucky) have organized a vigil and rally Friday, July 12, starting at 8 p.m. at the federal courthouse, 845 5th Ave.
Area residents will register their objections with speaking, signage and a candlelight vigil. The event is intended "to show our solidarity with migrants being detained at the southern border and to show our displeasure with our government's treatment of these innocent human beings," said Barbara Garnett, outreach captain of Women's March West Virginia West.
Five main events are planned in El Paso, Texas, Homestead, Florida, San Diego, New York City and Washington, but more than 544 additional events are scheduled nationally with all 50 states represented and at least 13 other countries.
For anyone who cannot attend a local event, the Lights for Liberty organization is encouraging front yard protests in which individuals light a candle and observe a moment of silence at home or with neighbors.