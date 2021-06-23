HUNTINGTON — The annual Huntington Heart Walk will be online this year in what is being described as a “digital experience.”
A yearly fundraiser done by the American Heart Association, the walk is dedicated to the acts of raising awareness of cardiovascular disease and celebrating survivors of it. Forced to transition to a virtual event during their 2020 session, the Heart Walk has decided to remain predominantly online during 2021.
On Thursday, June 24, starting at 10 a.m., registered participants and teams are expected to take to their local neighborhoods or even begin to move indoors within their homes. Suggested activities by the Heart Walk include taking walks outside, building exercise routines, and engaging in acts of recreational and enjoyable physical activity.
For some participants, there was still an urge to do something similar to events during prior years. This motivation was what led 75 employees of Encompass Health, one of the Heart Walk’s local sponsors, to organize their own activities Thursday.
From 3 to 7 p.m., various staff at Encompass Health are expected to walk in predetermined routes around the campus of their medical facility. Because of different work schedules, each individual employee will take the walk when they’re able to.
Amanda Sosebee, the developmental director of the American Heart Association, is expected to stop by Encompass Health at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will present the Healthy for Good Lifestyle Award to a nominated member of the Encompass Health staff.
In addition, Encompass Health is expected to hold a raffle near the end of the activities, which is open to everyone.
The prizes of the raffle, which were provided by Encompass Health’s seven doctors, include a charbroil gas grill, as well as one cooler and several bags of summer-themed equipment, such as tanning lotion, beach towels and more.
Anyone can buy tickets for the raffle until 5 p.m. Thursday at Encompass Health’s reception desk for $1 apiece or $5 for six tickets. All proceeds will go to the Heart Walk.
The activities done by participants raise money for research projects and other life-saving programs related to heart disease. As of Wednesday, the 2021 Huntington Heart Walk had raised $41,433.86.