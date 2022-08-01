The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A group of former Huntington High School students honored their loved ones Sunday with a place in the Ritter Park Rose Garden.

As part of class reunion celebrations, students of the Classes of 1968-72 came together in the garden after dedicating bricks in the garden’s path. The bricks include the names of parents, family members and classes. The group purchased more than 40 bricks before Sunday.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.

