Rosanne Wright Ferrall, of Cincinnati, Ohio, left, and Amy McClain Joyner, of Nashville, Tenn., walk out into the garden together as members of the Classes of 1968-72 gather for a reunion at the Ritter Park Rose Garden on Sunday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A group of former Huntington High School students honored their loved ones Sunday with a place in the Ritter Park Rose Garden.
As part of class reunion celebrations, students of the Classes of 1968-72 came together in the garden after dedicating bricks in the garden’s path. The bricks include the names of parents, family members and classes. The group purchased more than 40 bricks before Sunday.
Some members of the group have also opted to dedicate trees and benches throughout the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Jaclyn Peck Hord, who grew up near the Ritter Park Rose Garden, dedicated a brick to honor her parents, Dr. Frank and Betty Peck. She said it was a fitting display because of the group’s connection to the area. The garden often served as a backdrop for prom, senior and wedding pictures.
“We were in the rose garden all the time,” she said of her family.
Betty Peck, who attended Saturday, said she was honored by her daughter’s tribute.
“I felt very honored that the children wanted to do that for their parents,” Peck said. She added that the bricks keep their connection to the area.
Jeff Heath, who now lives in Lexington but attended Huntington High and organizes class reunions, said he purchased two bricks to honor his parents with his siblings. Their parents, Happy and Elaine Heath, died in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash.
“It’s just a nice touch to have the bricks out here,” Heath said before going to see the bricks in the garden.
Thom Stevens, whose family owned Stevens Drug Store, honored several loved ones with his wife, Pam. He said the rose garden was special to his family because they lived near Ritter Park.
The class reunion also had events on Friday and Saturday, including a cocktail party and dance at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Huntington. The weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1972. Class reunions for the other classes were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.
