Members of the Huntington High School football team gather around with the Class AAA State Championship trophy as students gather inside the gymnasium for the “Meet The Highlanders” State Football Championship celebration on Friday in Huntington.
Members of the Huntington High School JROTC team pose with the female-division 2022 Multi-Service Raider State Champion Trophy as students gather inside the gymnasium for the “Meet The Highlanders” celebration on Friday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School celebrated its teams Friday morning, recognizing the accomplishments of two and kicking off the winter sports season.
Cabell County Board of Education members unveiled two trophies Friday morning for the Huntington High football team and the Huntington Highlander JROTC from recent championships.
Huntington High’s football team was recognized for its Class AAA championship win in Wheeling earlier this month against Parkersburg South, the first in the school’s history.
Team manager Samuel Adams, 17, recalled standing on the sidelines and realizing the team would be bring home the win and being grateful to be in Wheeling with them. Adams said Friday’s celebration also felt great, since the team was able to be around all their classmates.
“It was awesome, and it was well deserved,” he said. “Us losing last year against Martinsburg (High School), it really stung, so this year having the gym full of all the kids, screaming and, just feeling appreciated, it’s great.”
The Huntington Highlander JROTC was also recognized Friday for two separate competitions. In October, the Huntington Highlander JROTC Lady Raiders became the first female raider team to be crowned state champions in a female division, and first raider team from Huntington High School to become state champions in October.
The entire Highlander JROTC team was also recognized for competing in November at the U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship. The full team received two fourth-place trophies at the National Raider Championship and finished sixth place overall in the nation, making them first Highlander Raider team to ever place at the national level.
Principal Joedy Cunningham said working with the coaching staff and the students at Huntington High make him proud, and he was happy to celebrate and recognize so many students as they’ve either completed or are beginning their seasons.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work with such great coaching staffs for both JRTOC and football that we’re celebrating today,” he said. “I’m very proud to be principal of Huntington High School.”
Cunningham said Huntington High also has “Meet the Highlander” days, where teams for fall, winter and spring sports get recognized. In addition to celebrating some fall achievements, Friday also served as the “Meet the Highlander” day for winter sports.
Boys and girls basketball and swim teams, as well as the wrestling team and cheerleaders were recognized during the morning rally.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
