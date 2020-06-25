HUNTINGTON — After weeks of uncertainty, 365 Huntington High School graduates were recognized for their accomplishments Thursday evening at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
But for Student Body President Isaac Sutherland, those 300-some graduates he shared the stadium with for commencement are more than just classmates — they’re his family.
“To be a Highlander is no longer just a label, but a family, from hundreds of homes, lives and passions,” Sutherland said. “Some classes have walked through these halls with the goal of maintaining our country, our state and our community. But as we turn our tassels and close this chapter of our life, we can no longer afford to maintain the state of our world, but instead we must commit to changing it.”
The Class of 2020 at HHS racked up $3.25 million in scholarships, and 55 students are recipients of the West Virginia PROMISE Scholarship, with the potential for more to receive the award pending ACT scores this summer.
The school also graduated 10 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars, one AP Scholar with Honor and four AP Scholars with Distinction.
There were 18 students committed to athletic careers at various colleges and 12 students joining the military.
Joining Sutherland were student speakers Alexander Carr, senior class president, Salutatorian Abigail Randan and Valedictorian Khaled El-Shazly.
All students recognized the “lasts” of senior year they missed out on due to the COVID-19 crisis, but also the promise of “firsts” that lie ahead.
“We won’t have the same classes as our friends. We won’t be able to wave to our peers in the hallway. We won’t be able to run to the carts on pepperoni roll day,” Carr said. “This next chapter will be completely new to us and like no other. This next chapter is the start of our lives as adults.”
El-Shazly said the nontraditional end to his senior year will leave him with a deeper appreciation for his peers for years to come.
“During these last few months, I often found myself looking back upon all the moments which came to define my time at Huntington High,” he said. “The more I contemplated, the more I realized the role the people around me play was much bigger and much more complex than I ever could have imagined.”
The class motto was a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” in light of the current social climate across the country.
“A few weeks ago we changed our class motto to a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to reflect our unity,” Randan said. “Through what we have endured during these uncertain and often frightening times, we have not only learned resilience and persistence, but experienced the importance of community in unprecedented ways.”