HUNTINGTON — After advancing through two phases of online competition, Huntington High School’s JROTC Leadership Team, comprised of Riley Holley, Liam Palmer, Daniel Grillo and Ethan Abshire, will compete in a championship event in Washington, D.C.
The 2022 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of the Catholic University of America from June 19-23. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.
The Huntington High School JROTC team earned top scores out of the 1,371 Army JROTC leadership teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of 40 Army JROTC Leadership Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expenses paid trip to the championship event in the District of Columbia.
During the two preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, leadership skills and financial literacy. Financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.
The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition and college opportunity. The competition creates opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.
College Options Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.
