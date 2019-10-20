HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High School STEM Academy/Personal Fitness and Wellness program of study is inviting the public to its annual Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 22.
More than 40 community vendors will attend to exhibit their services to the public. Staff members and club representatives will showcase their classwork and projects. Cafeteria staff will offer a taste testing of new products in the school cafeteria. Free refreshments will be available while they last.
Activities include free admission to all sports activities, cake walk and more.
For more information on how to exhibit as a community vendor, contact Shawna Francis at 304-528-6532 or stfrancis@k12.wv.us or Deborah Chapman at 304-528-6441 or dachapma@k12.wv.us.