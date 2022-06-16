HUNTINGTON — For some youth, time in the Boy Scouts eventually gives way to sports, video games, school activities or other pastimes, but a few have their eyes set on the top prize of Eagle Scout.
About 4% of all Boy Scouts achieve the organization’s highest achievement rank. Jesse Adkins of Huntington High School is attempting to become part of that 4%.
Adkins, 17, who is going into his senior year of high school, has been in the Scouts since elementary school and now plays football at Huntington High. To complete the final step of achieving the status of Eagle Scout, he must complete a service project that benefits the community.
This spring, Adkins worked to install containers for fishing lines to be recycled at Beech Fork State Park. Adkins noticed how the fishing line was often all over the park, and even wrapping around animals near the water. While fishing, Adkins once noticed a snapping turtle stuck with a fishing line wrapped all around it. In addition to the issue it presents to animals, the wire gets caught in the lawn mowers that cut the park’s grass.
His device is relatively simple. It’s a piece of PVC pipe closed at the bottom that is bolted to benches and other spots likely to be near those who are fishing. Adkins has installed 20 so far.
“Some (of the fishing line) will get sent to make rope and stuff, some will be made into necklaces or bracelets; it’s all getting reused for something,” Adkins said.
“We tried to put them in where people stand, like next to the dock. We tried to put them where it will be used most often,” said Shelley Adkins, Jesse’s mother.
Dave Pruitt, the assistant superintendent for Beech Fork, said he believes the project has great potential for the park. Pruitt said in the first week the recycling devices were installed, he noticed people investigating them.
“Anything we can do to keep the park clean, organized and safe is the big thing for us. … It definitely serves a good purpose,” Pruitt said.
The process of becoming an Eagle Scout is not an easy one. The service project required can be time-consuming, along with the paperwork needed to get the project approved and funded through donations.
Outside of the Eagle Scout project, the Scouts require service hours for other merit badges and projects. Throughout high school, Jesse has logged more than 500 hours of community service work.
Jesse said the Scouts may not always be the coolest thing to do in school, but he believes his time in the organization has matured him in ways many of his peers in high school might not get the chance to experience.
“You get to have a step into manhood as a Boy Scout,” Jesse Adkins said.
Currently, he plans to become a union electrician after graduating high school and says leaving the Scouts will be bittersweet.
“I’ll be glad when I’m finally done with it, at the same time I’ll miss all the memories I had during Scouting, just like high school, I guess,” he said.