HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School performing arts students held a COVID-19-approved talent show Saturday evening on campus.
The drive-in event cost $10 per car, and those in attendance were able to watch the show while maintaining social distance.
People remained in their vehicles and were encouraged to bring snacks or a picnic for the show.
Huntington High School students who chose the blended back-to-school option will begin their third week of in-person classes this week as Cabell County was given a “green” ranking in the state metric system Saturday.
— The Herald-Dispatch