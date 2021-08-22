HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has officially hired an American Rescue Plan project manager to oversee the spending and reporting of the city’s $40 million rescue funds.
Earlier this year, the Huntington City Council created the position. Cory Dennison, a Marshall University graduate, recently started in his role with the city. City Manager Hank Dial said the city is excited to bring Dennison into the role, adding that Dennison had all the qualifications the city wanted.
“We wanted someone who we knew would be able to bring a great deal of experience and knowledge and proven capability in these types of programs,” Dial said.
Dennison is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and grew up in Barboursville. He attended Marshall University to study political science and history and played football under Coach Bob Pruett. He went to West Virginia University for law school. He was part of Marshall’s football team from 1998 to 2002. Prior to joining the city of Huntington, Dennison was doing political consulting and lobbying work. Before that, he led Vision Shared, a statewide economic development nonprofit. Dennison also served as a senior adviser to Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and was his director of intergovernmental affairs.
Dennison said he was excited to apply for the project manager role as he thought it was “a great opportunity for the city of Huntington” and he wanted to work with Mayor Steve Williams’ leadership.
“I was excited to work with Mayor Williams. I think he’s had great leadership for the city of Huntington during his time, and he has a great team, has assembled a great staff,” he said.
Dennison spent most of his first week, which began Aug. 9, reviewing the codes and the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s guidelines and recommendations. The American Rescue Plan Act allotted funds to state and local governments “to recoup and recover from the COVID-19 health emergency,” he said.
The funds have certain spending parameters, such as they must be used in response to the pandemic emergency or negative economic impacts from it, which includes responding to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 health emergency and providing government services to the extent of reduction in revenue experienced because of the crisis. Funds may also be used for necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband. Dennison said he will work closely with the city’s legal and finance departments to further establish the parameters of the American Rescue Plan funding.
“The challenge is to use it in the best possible way and to make sure that we get the most return on this one-time opportunity that we possibly can,” Dial said.
The city of Huntington has received about half of its $40 million in funds. Huntington’s American Rescue Plan funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. So far, the only expense has been a broadband consultant contract approved by City Council for $132,000. City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said in an email that the city will soon provide a summary of all American Rescue Plan appropriations on its website and plans to update it regularly.
“Huntington residents will have numerous opportunities to keep track of ARPA expenditures and provide public comment on proposed appropriations,” Chambers wrote. “These opportunities to provide comment will include through the city’s annual budgeting and approval process between Mayor Williams’ administration and City Council. In addition, all ARPA appropriations in excess of $25,000 must be approved by City Council, the process of which involves opportunities for public comment.”
All spending must be approved by the Huntington City Council. Dennison said the city will also have continued dialogue with news media outlets throughout the process.
The city does have some public insight already. For the past few years, the city of Huntington has assembled the Huntington Improvement Project. The plan focuses on the development of the West End, Fairfield and Highlawn neighborhoods. Chambers said the mayor wants to focus on that project, as well as broadband and sewer infrastructure projects.
“That’s what we can say at this point. We have a lot of proposals on the table that we’re reviewing, and as soon as we have all the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed, we will be ready to release those full proposals,” Chambers said.
Dial said the city wants to continue pursuing grants to ensure that American Rescue Plan funds will only be used if an issue can’t be addressed in another manner. Dennison added that it could be possible to match grants with other federal programs.
“We’d really like to leverage these dollars and ensure we are getting the biggest bang out of them and really using our resources and contacts within the federal government to do that,” Dennison said.
Dial said the mayor envisions a $5 to $1 leverage at a minimum, adding that Williams has done this in the past. Chambers said with the $3 million the city received for winning the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017, it has been able to leverage $26 million since by using the funds from the competition for seed money for federal grants.
“We’ve had extensive community input and engagement over the last eight years, and we’re sticking to the plan that was developed as part of that process,” Chambers said.
During the competition, the city had to compile community engagement and feedback, Chambers said. Hundreds of residents participated through forums or charettes to give input on the state of the city.
“I look forward to the challenges. I look forward to diving into this a little further, getting organized and bringing everybody together to help Huntington,” Dennison said. “I can’t say enough that right now I truly believe with these funds, we have the opportunity of a generation.”