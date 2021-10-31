HUNTINGTON — Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington is the only facility in West Virginia providing pediatric space for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusions.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. After entering the body, the monoclonal antibodies attach to the spike protein on the outer surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. When the antibodies attach, they can block the virus’s ability to enter cells and slow down the infection.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration provided emergency use authorization for several different monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19.
“Monoclonal antibody infusions have been very successful in reducing hospitalizations in high-risk COVID-19 patients with mild illness,” said Dr. Mariana Lanata, medical director of antimicrobial stewardship and infection prevention at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We are pleased to be able to offer this service to the children of our community in a space dedicated just for them.”
Monoclonal antibody infusions may be given to patients 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19, show mild symptoms and are considered high risk for severe illness due to additional health factors, such as diabetes or chronic respiratory disease. Antibodies must be administered within seven days of the onset of symptoms.
“We want to provide the infusion in the beginning stages of the illness before it can become more severe and lead to a hospitalization,” Lanata said. “Providing these treatments will hopefully lead to a decline in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations overall.”
Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, which is located at Cabell Huntington Hospital and is a member of Mountain Health Network, began providing the infusions earlier this month.
“By having an infusion space just for pediatric patients, we are able to support a more kid-friendly environment,” said Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. “It also allows the treatments to be given by providers specially trained in pediatric care. Prior to the opening of this dedicated unit, we are aware of pediatric patients receiving antibodies in adult facilities, but we don’t have any numbers readily available.”
Akers said the children’s hospital has up to four rooms in the designated area that could be used for the pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic. So far, two children have been treated in the new unit.
“We could concurrently treat four children at a time,” she said.
Akers said the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 at the children’s hospital was a number not readily available.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that as of Oct. 21, nearly 6.3 million children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
In Kentucky, the state started rationing infusion treatments a few weeks ago because too many unvaccinated people were counting on them instead.
“Monoclonal antibodies are nationally distributed to states, which then provide them to health care providers based on utilization,” Akers explained. “Mountain Health Network has been a front-runner in using monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of COVID-19 and has received a steady supply of antibodies. There has only been one day that our hospitals and providers experienced a shortage.”
Parents or guardians with a child who tests positive for COVID-19 should contact their child’s pediatrician to determine eligibility for an infusion.
“We are experiencing great success with these treatments,” Lanata said. “However, it’s important to remember that they are not a substitute for vaccination. We strongly encourage everyone 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as it is still our best weapon against the virus.”