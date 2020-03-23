HUNTINGTON — The office of the Huntington Human Relations Commission has officially been revived inside Huntington City Hall after being closed for a number of years.
Executive Director Marshall P. Moss, who has 22 years of experience in civil rights law enforcement and compliance, will lead the commission, which investigates and holds hearings on cases of alleged discrimination arising from the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance.
The ordinance includes the adoption of the W.Va. Fair Housing Act, which acts similarly to the Federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988.
The commission may then issue subpoenas to investigate complaints and order companies or individuals to cease and desist any unlawful discriminatory practices. Commission members may issue penalties such as fines, repayment of lost wages and other compensation.
An 11-member board chaired by the Rev. Tim Dixon meets regularly at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in Huntington City Council Chambers. The meetings are open to the public.
Moss can be contacted at the commission office for information on exemptions and Fair Housing coverage at 304-696-5540, extension 2014.