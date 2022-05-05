HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington will soon be full of colorful blooms.
Huntington in Bloom’s Adopt a Pot program will return for another year. Businesses, individuals and organizations may buy a pot of flowers that will be displayed in downtown Huntington. The deadline was recently extended to May 15.
The color theme this season will include hot pink, purple, yellow and white blooms. The types of flowers are petunias, angelonia, sweet potato vines, zinnias, euphorbia and tropicannas. The hanging baskets will also include bubblegum pink supertunias.
Ground plantings will be in Harris Riverfront Park, near the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, City Hall, municipal parking lots, Pullman Square and the 9th Street Plaza. Along 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues and from 8th to 10th streets and in Pullman Square, 120 pots of flowers will be placed.
On 3rd and 4th avenues and 8th Street, 140 hanging baskets will be placed. Window boxes of flowers will be on the 3rd Avenue parking garage and 8th Street.
Lisa Riley, the chairperson of Huntington in Bloom, said the seasonal decorations and beautification efforts add to the atmosphere of downtown Huntington. The flowers enhance several summer events, such as 9th Street Live, Pullman Square concerts and other activities in the area.
“They enjoy their surroundings and they can enjoy what they came to do,” she said of downtown visitors.
A pot is $100. Signs can also be added to the flowers to include a logo or a name. Riley said that some also adopt pots to honor a loved one.
Goodwill Industries will water the plants for the fourth year in a row. Depending on the weather, the plants will be out by mid-May and last through mid-October, Riley said.
The flowers will overlap with another project Huntington in Bloom does, placing banners that honor local veterans downtown.
The banners will be up around the first of October and come down in November as decorations transition to Christmas.
The banners will be on display for Veterans Day. Earlier this year, an application period for the banners opened but closed early due to high response.
Submissions for 2023 will open in January. This project started last year.
Huntington in Bloom is a fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State. To purchase a pot or make a donation of any size, visit huntingtoninbloom.org. The website has been revamped ahead of this year.
Donations can also be made as a check. Mail them to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community at P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105. Include “HIB Adopt a Pot” in the memo line.