City of Huntington Development and Planning employees Jerrod Sneed, left, and Paul Smith, right, load Huntington in Bloom flowerpots into a truck before distributing them around downtown Huntington on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
HUNTINGTON — Visitors to downtown will soon see the work of Huntington in Bloom throughout the city.
Volunteers have already placed potted plants throughout the city and will begin working Thursday evening to complete the process. Volunteers will meet at the Pullman Square garage on 10th Street at 5 p.m.
Huntington in Bloom was founded in 2013 and is a fund of the Foundation of the Tri-State Community, which works to beautify the city through flowers and plants. This year, the organization will plant pink, purple, yellow and white potted flowers and pink hanging baskets throughout Huntington’s downtown, Harris Riverfront Park, municipal parking lots, the Centennial Fire Station, City Hall and the 9th Street Plaza.
Huntington in Bloom is also responsible for hanging banners across Huntington’s central business district. This will be the third year the banners will honor Huntington’s veterans.
Residents can participate in the action by adopting a pot. For $100, donors can have their names placed in the pot of flowers and help contribute to the city’s beautification.
The deadline for the Adopt a Pot program is May 29.
