HUNTINGTON — Spring is in the air in Huntington, and soon, new flowers will be in pots around the city.
Huntington in Bloom is returning for another year to beautify downtown. Planting will begin in mid-May, with fall flowers and decor appearing in mid-October, said Lisa Riley, assistant director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Flowers will be planted throughout Huntington. One hundred twenty pots will be on display along 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues, from 8th to 10th streets, and in Pullman Square. Locations such as Harris Riverfront Park and City Hall will have ground plantings. Along 3rd and 4th avenues and 8th Street, there will be 140 hanging plants. Window boxes in the garage on 3rd Avenue and 8th Street are on the list to be filled with flowers.
This year’s color theme is hot pink, purple, white and yellow. Flower types will be petunias, angelonia, sweet potato vines, zinnias, dracaena indivisa and banana plants. The hanging pots will be bubblegum pink supertunias.
Huntington in Bloom partners with local greenhouses, such as Bob’s Market and Greenhouse, White’s Woodland Nursery, Floyd’s Fruits and Flowers and Kim’s Greenhouse, to get plants for the Adopt-a-Pot fundraiser.
As part of the annual fundraiser, donors can opt to buy one pot of flowers for $100 or two for $150. The latter choice is a new option and honors the city of Huntington’s 150th birthday celebration. To further commemorate the occasion, new banners created by Bullseye Total Media were installed on 3rd and 4th avenues to highlight the anniversary.
Riley said the flower pots will come with a sign that can be inscribed with something, like a business name or to honor someone’s memory. The deadline to adopt a pot is April 30, but Huntington in Bloom accepts donations year-round.
The watering season for the program was expanded this year to May 11 through Nov. 1. For the third year in a row, Huntington in Bloom is partnering with Goodwill Industries to water plants throughout the year.
Huntington in Bloom is a fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community. According to its website, the foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the region.
Huntington in Bloom is a four-season beautification effort, Riley said. Recently, the city of Huntington and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority donated $20,000 each to the program, for a total of $40,000.
In some ways, Huntington in Bloom has a new meaning this year, Riley said. In the past year, many have hunkered down in their homes to avoid the coronavirus. Now, as vaccines become more available, people are looking forward to spending time outside and gathering with others. The flowers can add to that atmosphere in downtown Huntington.
“As businesses have reopened and the beautiful spring weather has arrived, I believe people are feeling a sense of hope after a very long year,” Riley said. “We believe the flowers and other beautification efforts will contribute to an inviting atmosphere as our downtown welcomes both residents and visitors to eat, shop and play.”
Last year, the beautification group did not use volunteers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Riley said this year, the program has contracted professional landscapers and has partnered with a few longtime supporters who have been fully vaccinated to plant flowers.
Huntington in Bloom hopes to reopen for volunteers this fall, but it will depend on what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are at that time, Riley said.
To adopt a flower pot or make a donation, visit www.huntingtoninbloom.org. Checks, with “HIB Adopt a Pot” in the memo line, can be mailed to Foundation for the Tri-State Community at P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105.