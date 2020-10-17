HUNTINGTON — A new initiative is underway to bring help and aid for the visually impaired across Huntington.
The American Printing House for the Blind recently launched its Huntington Indoor Navigation Initiative, which aims to bring indoor guiding aid through technology to blind and visually hindered residents of the city. The project is being primarily headed by APH Accessible Community Development Strategist Lee Huffman.
“I have a visual impairment myself,” said Huffman. “And I know for myself that when you’re in an unfamiliar space, people like myself can be looking all over the place for what they’re trying to find. You don’t know whether the object nearby is the ATM you’re looking for or, say, a water fountain.”
The initiative began July 13 and seeks to bring visual aids to the visually impaired within a series of buildings in Huntington, allowing these people to be more independent and confident within the space. Huffman described this initiative as being a new opportunity for the American Printing House, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and marks its first venture within the city of Huntington.
Other possibilities being considered by the initiative include interactive maps that can be downloaded onto one’s phone, giving a clear layout of a building and its contents.
The buildings being modified by the initiative are the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, the Phil Cline YMCA Center and the downtown Cabell County Public Library. These buildings were decided upon by a grant given to the American Printing House by the Teubert Charitable Trust, which lasts one year in order to get the project started.
Huffman said there are talks with other locations across the city to expand the initiative, but he was unable to confirm anything or give names.
The initiative has no definite end date and hopes to continue for as long as possible, while providing modifications to more and more buildings.
“We’d like to expand even further and bring all the resources of APH to Huntington,” said Huffman. “We hope to be a support center for the Cabell-Wayne Association and the public schools system so that we can make sure they have the resources they need to help the blind and visually impaired.”
The American Printing House for the Blind began in 1858 and is the oldest organization of its kind within the United States. It centers around providing education materials and aid to blind or visually impaired individuals through methods such as the production of braille materials, large-print books and audio recordings of books.
Individuals wanting to learn more about the American Printing House for the Blind and its resources can visit their website at aph.org.