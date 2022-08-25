The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — In the back of a hangar at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday, Devin LeMaster joined fellow students as the ribbon was cut to officially welcome Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program to the facility.

About 20 students, all dressed alike for the occasion, represent the first class of the program. In about 18 months, they will enter the workforce in a career field with above average-paying jobs in an industry desperate for employees.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.