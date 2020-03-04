HUNTINGTON — Huntington police made three arrests Wednesday following a two-month-long drug investigation, which led to the discovery of more than 200 grams of meth and other illegal drugs at two homes.
According to city officials, members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington. Upon making entry into the residence, members of the Huntington Police Department SWAT team found Andrea Ross, 22, of Huntington.
Ross was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after 200 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, two firearms and more than $5,000 in cash were allegedly found in the home.
Her bond was set at $25,000.
While police were searching the home, Michael Wright, 32, of Huntington, the primary target, returned to his home and was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl.
He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $60,000.
The task force then executed a second search warrant about 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 30th Street in Huntington.
Upon making entry into the residence, members of the SWAT team found the primary suspect, Michael Moore, 38, of Huntington, in the living room.
Moore was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was allegedly found to be in possession of distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine and digital scales.
His bond was set at $25,000.
Two other people found at that location were detained and released.
Landlords for both properties will be notified and served nuisance letters notifying them of the allegations of illegal activity in the homes.