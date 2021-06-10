HUNTINGTON — Last year, Huntington formally recognized Juneteenth as an official city holiday. This year, residents will celebrate with weekend events.
Huntington City Council unanimously voted to declare Juneteenth a city holiday a few days before June 19, 2020, in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice.
The holiday signifies the end of slavery in America. Although President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, the news spread slowly. On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed after a Union general arrived.
Marijayne Crawford is an organizer with Huntington’s Juneteenth Celebration. Her Huntington-based event planning business, A Queen’s Dream, along with six volunteers, is hosting the Juneteenth events. She said she hopes those who attend the Juneteenth Celebration take away an enlightenment of what the holiday is all about.
“I’m hoping to create a safe space for the community to just come together while you’re also learning about Juneteenth, what it represents, what we had to go through in order for Juneteenth to even be a day. So that’s what I’m hoping,” Crawford said. “Then, I’m hoping moving forward that more people will want to be involved in it and it becomes a bigger celebration each year.”
A Juneteenth mixer will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington on 3rd Avenue from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 18. The next night, Juneteenth Cabaret will be Saturday, June 19, at the DoubleTree from 9 p.m. to midnight. These events are for ages 30 and up. Tickets are online on Eventbrite. The mixer is free to go to, but there is a limit to the number of attendees. Cabaret tickets are $35, or $60 for a couple.
On Saturday, June 19, a festival for the whole family will be at the A.D. Lewis Community Center from noon to 5 p.m. At the Thomas T. Hill Track and Field, outdoor activities will be available, such as inflatables, live performances, games and more. Marshall Health will have a health fair inside the center. A DJ will play throughout the day.
There will also be retail, food and information vendors, Crawford said. A voter registration booth will be on site. The festival is free.
The group is still looking for event sponsors. To discuss becoming a sponsor, contact Crawford via email at JuneteenthFestival619@gmail.com or call or text 681-203-7130.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said Mayor Steve Williams will attend the festival and deliver a proclamation.
City Hall will be closed Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth. Household garbage service will be on a regular schedule that week, as it was last year.
The history behind the holiday shows the importance of celebrating, Crawford said. She underscored that no matter the color of one’s skin, everyone is welcome to celebrate Juneteenth while understanding why Juneteenth is important.
“I know there’s a lot going on right now with the racial issues in the world,” she said. “So I’m hoping we can talk about why Juneteenth happened and we can also come together and move forward as a whole instead of still being separated by our race.”
Yvonne Jones, a former Huntington resident, said she began organizing Juneteenth celebrations around 1990 as a way to teach the history of the day to children at the Barnett Child Care Center.
She said it was monumental to see the city of Huntington formally recognize the holiday. By honoring Juneteenth, residents can come together for a positive cause. In recent years, the holiday has become a time to celebrate freedom for all, she said.
“It’s really all about freedom. And in this day and time, there’s so many people and entities trying to block freedom of people that it’s even more important now to celebrate freedom than it ever was,” Jones said.