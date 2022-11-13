HUNTINGTON — While Huntington Junior College might outwardly appear to be traditional, internally the college is shedding its past in favor of offering education to build a better workforce for the Tri-State.
Located at 900 5th Ave. in Huntington, the college is housed in a Beaux-Arts-style Carnegie Library building, which was constructed in 1902 and later gifted to the junior college when the library moved next door.
Once passing the foyer, which features an original wooden staircase, visitors walk into an open office space, where they can talk to any administrator — from a secretary to teachers to financial aid representatives — to get the help they need.
While being housed in the historic building gives it a traditional feel, the college’s model is changing as the institution looks to meet students where they are in life, while still providing hands-on navigation and education that has helped it stay open for nearly 100 years.
The changes include giving students certificates as they learn to help make them more appealing to employers, as well as the possibility of adding more high-flex classes in the future.
With a pandemic appearing in the rear-view mirror and a possible recession looming, Kiko Suarez, the chief academic officer at the college, said now is a better time than ever to get an education.
New path
Huntington Junior College was acquired by SensibleSchool, a subsidiary of Certell Inc., in March with a goal of implementing its mission of fostering a new generation of independent thinkers. About eight months later, the mission is taking form.
The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers associate degrees in a variety of programs.
Data from 2020 said the college has about 150 students, with an 18-to-1 staff ratio. The majority of students — 89% — attend full time. About 85% of students are 25 years old or older, and 80% are in-state students.
Classrooms are scattered throughout the building, each offering hands-on learning in areas the students eventually will work in and giving the real-world experience before they even step out the college’s doors. The college also offers classroom basics some of its students might not have access to, like scrubs or interview clothes.
Suarez was born halfway around the world but is now an American citizen after decades of living in the U.S. He said while he never expected to land in Huntington, he loves it every day.
Suarez said that is mostly due to the availability and openness of a loving staff, who is willing to do anything to help their students succeed.
Suarez says the college is looking at how it can rearrange its curriculum to meet the needs of local employers and better showcase graduates of the college, while also keeping in place the personalized experience students love.
New tradition
This month, SensibleSchool announced the college would change its general education requirements, a move it hopes will produce well-rounded graduates with critical thinking skills. The college said the move was in alignment with the recommendation of the accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission.
The move comes after school stakeholders met with local employers to learn what skills they were looking for in employees. Soft skills and critical thinking were at the top of the employers’ lists and will now be embedded throughout the general education requirement for students, Suarez said.
“When you talk to employers, they all tell you the same thing: ‘Send me a well-rounded person and we’ll train them,’” he said. “I think the role of the college is a good balance between developing well-rounded individuals and then giving them something to start with that might actually catapult them into a career.”
Suarez said the pandemic created a change in the way the college was delivering services and helped push it to be more modern.
“We want to break the degrees into chunks where we can give you an actual certificate that has value in the marketplace and also has college value,” he said. “You could actually take it and transfer, or you could actually take it and continue.”
Credentials as you go
Suarez said instead of waiting to complete their associate degree, “credentials as you go” allow students to learn specific skills in a better organized way and in smaller chunks quicker so they can put their education to use at their place of employment while they are still in college.
Starting in 2023, all new students enrolling at the college will be required to complete four credit hours each in U.S. history, U.S. government, ethics and economics.
Students who complete the classes will earn a certificate in civics.
Suarez believes it will help students understand what they need to know to be a better person, have better personal finances and beyond, so they can live their life in a more wholesome way.
The college is also adding “credentials as you go” in accounting and entrepreneurship as part of its associate degree in business management.
Next year, new students will earn a certificate in business fundamentals after completing the first 37 credits common to all business management tracks. Students will then be able to earn a certificate in accounting or entrepreneurship before completing an associate degree in their specific major.
Students on that track will eventually graduate with four certificates and an associate degree, he said.
Change on the horizon
While changes are on the horizon, stakeholders are already looking beyond that to see what else they can do to make the school a better place to learn.
The college is developing additional concentrations for certificates in different studies it will announce next year. Beyond that, it is looking at how it can adapt to post-COVID-19 times, while also delivering the same level of comfort students found with the flexibility offered the past two years.
Currently, the college offers high-flex classes that allow a student to decide how they learn — online, in person or blended.
But Suarez wants to push it further so no student has to pick between getting an education and all the twists and turns life can bring.
“You can’t assume anymore that people learn the same way,” he said. “In the future, we want every single thing to be some sort of hybrid in which, yes, you have an online environment that works, but we want you to meet someone from time to time.”
Meeting in person where they are in life is important to continue the tradition of the loving community Huntington Junior College has worked to build, he said.
What’s next?
While he’s not from Appalachia, Suarez said his hometown and lessons he learned aren’t much different from Huntingtonians’.
“I came from a region that is also a mountain region where coal mining was important and then it got slashed,” he said. “So, if you cannot build yourself, then are you going to let the environment build you?”
Suarez said now is a better time than ever to attend the school, especially with a recession looming.
“If you’re here without any college degree of any kind, and you wait until we are in some sort of a really bad economic situation, you might actually lose your job,” he said.