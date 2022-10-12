HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College has announced it will freeze its tuition rates for a third consecutive year.
Located on 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington, Huntington Junior College has served the community since 1936 as an open-admission private institution. The college's goal is to prepare students for employment and lifelong learning.
It is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia. It also offers substance abuse counseling and business management programs, among other topics.
Kiko Suarez, chief academic officer at Huntington Junior College — which was purchased earlier this year by SensibleSchool Inc. — said this week’s announcement comes at a time when many colleges are raising tuition to keep up with inflation.
“HJC is holding tuition steady in an effort to make a college education affordable for our students," he said.
Data from the Education Data Initiative shows tuition at two-year colleges has increased by 11.4% in the past decade, without considering inflation.
The announcement comes after the board of governors for another Huntington institution, Marshall University, voted to keep tuition rates the same at the university, with a minor increase in fees for some students.
Huntington Junior College also pledged to reduce the number of credit hours needed to earn an associate degree in 2023. The move will be made in alignment with a recommendation by the college’s accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission.
“These two steps will help students graduate in two years at an affordable rate,” Suarez said.
While the fall 2022 quarter is underway at the school, the winter quarter is slated to start in early January 2023.
