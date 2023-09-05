HUNTINGTON — A Huntington Junior College official on Friday identified goals the college has for its enrollment and several strategies for meeting them.
According to Kiko Suarez, chief academic officer, as of Friday, the college, which is still in its summer quarter, had 130 students enrolled. Huntington Junior College hopes to get its enrollment up to 180 students for the fall quarter, which will begin in at the end of this month, and also has a goal of eventually getting enrollment up to 200 students, he said.
He said the college, which was well known in the 1970s and 1980s, has been up to 500 students in the past. However, with factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic situations in West Virginia and the nation, it has experienced a decrease in enrollment similar to what has happened at other higher education institutions. Suarez said in recent history, the college’s enrollment has been in the range of 100-110 students.
“We are gradually building back the presence of this college in the community, and with that, we are starting to see interest back in the community in coming to Huntington Junior College,” Suarez said.
This year, Huntington Junior College, previously classified as a proprietary institution, was granted nonprofit status by the U.S. Department of Education, expanding the access that the college and its students have to financial aid.
Suarez said since the college is now a nonprofit, it is authorized to provide federal and state financial aid, and some students who had previously dropped out of the college are now returning.
“It’s something that we’re also observing that people are now interested again,” Suarez said.
Suarez also said he thinks that the college’s substance abuse counseling assisting program has been responsible for some growth. He said on Friday that 40% of the college is in the program.
Suarez also said the college launched a new catalogue of degrees this year, cutting down the number of credit hours required for graduation and embedding a civics certificate in every degree. He said many people have switched catalogues.
Huntington Junior College has several strategies in mind to meet its future goals for enrollment, he said, including the addition of Marcus Dennis, chief marketing officer for Certell, who began handling marketing last month; strengthening and continuing the college’s student success approach of providing student success coaches; and creating and launching microcredentials, including a microcredential for medical billing that will be fully operational in the college’s upcoming fall quarter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.