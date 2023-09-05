The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Juan “Kiko” Suarez, chief academic officer for Huntington Junior College, stands outside of the building in Huntington in this 2022 file photo.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington Junior College official on Friday identified goals the college has for its enrollment and several strategies for meeting them.

According to Kiko Suarez, chief academic officer, as of Friday, the college, which is still in its summer quarter, had 130 students enrolled. Huntington Junior College hopes to get its enrollment up to 180 students for the fall quarter, which will begin in at the end of this month, and also has a goal of eventually getting enrollment up to 200 students, he said.

