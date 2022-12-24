HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College will add a pathway to its curriculum next year to a leisure and hospitality certificate for business management students interested in careers within the industry.
The college is developing courses and hiring faculty to teach classes expected to range from event management, customer service, food and beverage management, hotel and restaurant sales and beyond.
The announcement comes a month after the junior college announced a shift in its curriculum to a “credentials as you go” model.
The path allows students to learn specific skills in a better-organized way and in smaller chunks more quickly so they can put their education to use at their place of employment while they are still in college.
Kiko Suarez, the chief academic officer at HJC, said classes are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
“In our conversations with local development authorities and business owners, we repeatedly hear that leisure and hospitality jobs are abundant and the need for trained employees is acute,” he said. “Students interested in these careers can enroll in the Business Management program in January, take classes to earn the Business Fundamentals certificate, and then focus on leisure and hospitality as courses are available in the spring.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects nearly a quarter of all new jobs created over the next decade will be in leisure and hospitality, including tourism, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, restaurants, sports and recreation.
Mike Shockley, director of sales at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Huntington, said the post-pandemic labor market for hospitality is competitive with opportunities and growth.
“We are consistently looking for the best staff to join our team,” he said. “Having someone with problem-solving skills, and insight into how the hospitality industry operates and hospitality sales would set them apart from other candidates.”
Last month, Huntington Junior College announced starting in 2023 new students will earn a certificate in business fundamentals after completing the first 37 credits common to all business management tracks.
After the completion of the first 37 credits, students can then earn a certificate in a focused area, such as accounting, entrepreneurship, and now leisure and hospitality, before completing their associate degree.
Suarez said the college has been developing relationships with local employers to give students better opportunities for externships, or experiential learning opportunities, as well as a job placement program for graduates.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.