Huntington Junior College is located at 900 5th Ave. in Huntington.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College will add a pathway to its curriculum next year to a leisure and hospitality certificate for business management students interested in careers within the industry.

The college is developing courses and hiring faculty to teach classes expected to range from event management, customer service, food and beverage management, hotel and restaurant sales and beyond.

