HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College on Tuesday announced changes to its board of trustees.
The new board of trustees includes leaders in academia and business with experience guiding nonprofit and academic organizations, according to a news release.
“HJC is committed to continued growth and already has witnessed a remarkable 50% year-over-year increase in enrollment during the spring of 2023,” said Fred Fransen, president of Huntington Junior College, in the release. “With the support of the new board of trustees, we aim to build on this momentum and solidify HJC’s position as a national leader in providing a world-class education for the first two years of college.”
Dennis Trinkle, a professor at Ball State University and the senior vice president of talent, strategy and partnerships with TechPoint, will serve as the chair of the board. Trinkle graduated from De Pauw University and received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cincinnati. He has knowledge in entrepreneurship, technology, leadership and education.
Joining Trinkle as board secretary is Sheree Speakman, the chair of the board of councilors for the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education. Speakman earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Jeremy Veatch, an investor, board member and strategic advisor for various for-profit and non-profit organizations, including the Televerde Foundation, dotScribe and Another Round Another Rally, has been appointed as board treasurer. He has a background in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. He received his MBA from Arizona State University.
The board also includes educational fundraising professionals.
Adrienne Lance Lucas is the founder and president of Lance Lucas & Associates, a not-for-profit fundraising consulting firm. She graduated cum laude from Spelman College with a B.A. in economics and earned an MBA from Harvard University.
Johnathan Holifield served as executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, delivering the largest federal HBCU investment of $2.5 billion, according to the release.
Holifield holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from West Virginia University, where he played football, and a master’s degree in education and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati. He is a member of governing boards for Kent State University, the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation and Thomas More College in Kentucky.
The board also includes academic professionals.
Andrew Morriss, a professor at Texas A&M with a joint appointment in the Bush School of Government and the School of Law, brings knowledge in entrepreneurship and economic development. Morriss received degrees from Princeton University, the University of Texas at Austin, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University.
Additionally, Kim Holder, director of the University of West Georgia’s Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy, and Rob Larity, founder and chief investment officer of Cognitive Investments, will provide insights in economics and the classics, respectively, according to the release.
Holder is an alumna of University of West Georgia and Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. Larity earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross, with a double major in classics and English.