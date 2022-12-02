People ride along 3rd Avenue during Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade on June 6, 2020, in Huntington. The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the U.S., has given the City of Huntington a perfect score in its 2022 Municipal Equality Index.
HUNTINGTON — The Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Municipal Equality Index has given the City of Huntington a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year.
The United States’ largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization releases the report annually after reviewing several factors including nondiscrimination laws, municipal employment policies, inclusiveness of city services, law enforcement with regard to LGBTQ individuals and municipal leadership on matters of equality and beyond.
For the fourth year in a row, Huntington received a perfect score of 100 on a 100-point scale.
While the index publishes a maximum score of 100 for each city, it noted Huntington received a raw score of 106, the highest ever recorded, when adding bonus points.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the score validates Huntington being a city of honor, respect and compassion.
“We take it seriously that we were the first city in West Virginia to achieve a perfect score four years ago. We know we set the standard for other cities and the state itself to follow,” he said.
Of the 506 communities reviewed, 120 cities received a perfect score, compared to 110 in 2021. The nationwide average score was 68.
For the second consecutive year, Morgantown, West Virginia, also achieved a perfect score. The West Virginia cities of Charleston, 94; Wheeling, 59; Charles Town, 45; Lewisburg, 45; and Parkersburg, 13, were also evaluated.
For the sixth consecutive year, Huntington was also designated as an “All-Star” city for scoring above 85 points, despite being part of a state without LGBTQ-inclusive statewide nondiscrimination laws. The award was given to 80 cities overall.
Williams said the community has been organized in a way that gives every person a distinct and vested responsibility to advance the city’s prosperity.
“Our vision is that we embrace our diversity and actively seek inclusiveness as we learn to stand as one people celebrating our differences,” he said. “We will be able to shape our future by assuring every person in our city has a seat at the table and has a voice to be heard.”
The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city and a searchable database, is available online at hrc.org/mei.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
