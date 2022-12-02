The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020060607_hd_pride
Buy Now

People ride along 3rd Avenue during Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade on June 6, 2020, in Huntington. The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the U.S., has given the City of Huntington a perfect score in its 2022 Municipal Equality Index.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Municipal Equality Index has given the City of Huntington a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year.

The United States’ largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization releases the report annually after reviewing several factors including nondiscrimination laws, municipal employment policies, inclusiveness of city services, law enforcement with regard to LGBTQ individuals and municipal leadership on matters of equality and beyond.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.