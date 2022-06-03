HUNTINGTON — Huntington will be anything but a drag this month as its LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate Pride Month.
LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, known as the tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States. What was initially a day of remembrance has evolved over time into a month-long celebration including parades, picnics, parties, workshops and more across the country.
Huntington Pride, a nonprofit organization that hosts social and educational events for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, is hosting events this month as it works toward a goal of the return of Huntington’s Pride Fest, which started in 2019.
The events are tailored to be as inclusive as possible to include people in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as advocates and allies. Ally Layman, Huntington Pride president, said having a variety of different types of events in which everyone can feel included was important in creating the schedule.
She hopes anyone who participates in the events can feel the sense of love.
“The city of Huntington has come a long way over the years,” she said. “It hasn’t always been (this way), and we want to be able to show the community that we appreciate the allyship and being here just as much as we do appreciate celebrating Pride Month.”
The celebration of Pride Month kicks off Sunday, June 5, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater with a PG-13 drag show, dubbed “Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition.” Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 each. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food, drinks and pride.
The event evolved out of necessity during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, nearly 900 tickets were sold for the event. This year a resource fair will also be on site offering help and resources to those in need.
Layman said the event is PG-13, family friendly and an inclusive environment.
“I’m just very, very excited that we’re gonna be able to do this again,” she said. “Also super happy that we’re gonna be able to make an announcement Sunday (about) the festival.”
On June 11, the Rainbow Formal will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Don Morris Room at Marshall University. The prom is tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ high school students from across the state.
The Queer Comedy Showcase will take place June 15 at The Cellar Door in Huntington. Tickets for the show are $10 each. The showcase starts at 8 p.m. and is for ages 18 and up.
The Exclaim Records “Limelight Pride Party” will start at 8 p.m. June 18 at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets for that event are $10.
On June 24, Cicada Books and Coffee is hosting an outdoor Pride party from 5 to 9 p.m. along West 14th Street in Huntington. The event will feature beer, food trucks, a tie-dye table, local artisans and a DIY variety show.
The Huntington Pride events will wrap up June 25 with Neema Avashia signing copies of the book, “Another Appalachia: Coming up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place.” The signing will start at 5 p.m. at Booktenders in Barboursville.
Layman said while June is a great time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, it does not have to end June 30.
“June is a celebration of pride, but we are in the community 365 days a year,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be Pride Month to celebrate. We are just trying to spread love and positivity through the community.”
More details about the events and tickets can be found at bit.ly/3x6hTTt.