HUNTINGTON — The Wayne County Prevention Coalition hosted a community bike rodeo Saturday, giving community members a chance to have fun and practice riding.
Wayne County Prevention Coalition board member Tyler Bowen said May is National Bicycle Safety Month, so the group wanted to take the opportunity to encourage kids to get out and be active while also being safe.
Every child who came to the event got a new helmet, Bowen said, and five standard bicycles and two Strider Learn-to-Ride bicycles were raffled off during the event.
The event featured obstacle courses where kids could practice turning, stopping and starting, and balancing on their bikes. Bowen said children were also taught about safety when riding, with stop signs and crosswalks being used to remind the kids to look both ways before crossing the street.
Bowen said the group has roughly 200 helmets left, and he hopes to host more events in the future to give them away.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.