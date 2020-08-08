HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has become one of the latest municipalities to be sued by its firefighters who allege the city for years has not properly paid them for holiday work.
Several firefighters across the state have accused their cities of failing to pay the holiday premium and not following the West Virginia Wage Payment Collection Act. Huntington Fire Department’s members this week became the latest to file lawsuits against their cities asking for compensation for the missed pay.
Every Huntington Fire Department firefighter is named a plaintiff in the suit, which seeks compensatory damages, interest, attorney fees and court costs. Lt. Steve McCormick, current president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289, is the lead plaintiff. Teresa Toriseva and Joshua D. Miller, of Toriseva Law in Wheeling, West Virginia, represent them.
Huntington is not the only city that has faced this issue. Similar cases have been made in Morgantown, Weirton and Martinsburg. In January, the city of Charleston announced a $1.7 million settlement had been reached with more than 160 firefighters before a lawsuit could be filed.
According to the lawsuit filed in Cabell County Circuit Court, the current agreement between Huntington and its firefighters states that only firefighters who work will receive time-and-a-half pay.
The lawsuit says state laws indicate every West Virginia firefighter, whether on or off duty, should be paid either time-and-a-half pay or receive 24-hour paid time off for every holiday, which occurs at least 15 times a year. Those who worked the holiday would be eligible for more.
The right to that pay cannot be waived, even if cities have collective bargaining agreements like Huntington, the lawsuit states.
In the complaint, Toriseva points to a ruling made by Ohio County Circuit Court Judge David Sims, in a similar case brought by the Weirton Fire Department, in which Sims ruled the Holiday Pay Statute Provisions cannot be waived or trumped by contracts reached with unions.
Members who did not work the holiday are entitled to the same benefits as if they had. Those who did work would be entitled to more than the time-and-a-half pay or 24 hours paid time off equal to the shift for working a holiday, the complaint alleges.
Pay enhancements ensured by the collective bargaining agreement and the Holiday Pay statute can be combined, however, for members who worked the holiday, Sims had ruled.
The lawsuit seeks for a special commissioner to be selected to calculate the unpaid holiday pay wages due to each firefighter from their date of hire to current date, as well as calculate monetary damages owed to firefighters for the missed pay.
The city could not be reached for comment Saturday and had not filed a response to the complaint as of Friday.
The case has been assigned to Cabell Circuit Judge Chris Chiles.