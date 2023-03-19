HUNTINGTON — Huntington has a new tool in the fight against homelessness and substance abuse disorder that the city believes could be a game changer.
The new tool is the crisis intervention team, which sends health care professionals as a response to mental health crisis events that the city hopes will be better served by health care providers instead of law enforcement.
The team is dispatched by calling 911 when officials determine a situation may warrant the crisis intervention team’s response.
The team is specifically trained to de-escalate situations and connect individuals with long-term care resources. The team will be dispatched between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day after law enforcement determines the scene to be safe for the team to approach.
Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, said many drugs on the street are causing temporary psychosis. Rader said the drugs, combined with the isolation caused by COVID-19, have been crippling to those with substance use disorder and require a response designed toward these realities.
Misty Martin, the mental health liaison for the Huntington Police Department, said the community and law enforcement officials had been asking for a response effort outside of traditional law enforcement, and plans for the crisis intervention team began last October. The project was initially created as a part of a capstone challenge from the National League of Cities.
The crisis intervention team project won the capstone challenge and was considered the most innovative among the applicants.
The challenge brought together advisory services from Pallet Shelter, a public benefit corporation working to end unsheltered homelessness, to the cities of Huntington and Northglenn, Colorado. Pallet provided each city with data identifying gaps and potential improvements in social services, emergency shelter and permanent housing strategies, as well as policies, regulatory changes, and funding sources to end homelessness.
The crisis intervention team was formed with partners from the City of Huntington, the Huntington Police Department, Valley Health, the Prestera Center, OVP Health and Marshall Health.
“We’re not actually building anything new. We’re utilizing existing resources in Huntington and long-term partnerships, but in a new way,” said Lyn O’Connell, Ph.D., associate director of addiction sciences for Marshall Health.
“Not everybody knows to call a crisis line, but people do know to call 911,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell said the project was not created from a large grant but by addressing community needs and using existing tools.
Huntington was awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $500,000 annually for four years, which will fund the team and the case manager position.
After law enforcement determines it is safe for them to approach a situation, the crisis intervention team will de-escalate if needed and work to connect the individual in crisis with care even after they leave. When Martin receives a report from the group, it is handed off to a health care partner and the case manager, who follow up to ensure no one falls through the cracks.
Martin hopes the system will be effective in connecting individuals with longer-term care.
The city hopes the team’s presence will ease the minds of residents who don’t know whether to call 911.
Sarah Walling, vice chair of the Huntington City Council, said many residents might not think a situation warrants a call to 911 or that someone should spend the night in jail. Now a specialized team can respond with health care resources instead of law enforcement.
“Law enforcement traditionally has limited resources. When dealing with this, I always say, ‘When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.’ Now we have more tools on the tool belt,” said Scott Lemley, director of innovation for the City of Huntington.
Lemley said law enforcement lacks the training to engage in mental health crisis intervention as effectively as health care professionals. The crisis intervention team will allow HPD officers to spend their time more effectively.
The goal is that the crisis intervention team will not only respond to mental health crises more effectively but also be the catalyst for individuals to receive long-term care.
Officials asked that the community stay engaged in ways to help remove potential roadblocks for those seeking recovery and call 911 if they see something out of the ordinary.
“A mental health crisis is important enough to call 911,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director of the City of Huntington.