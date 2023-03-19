The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230215_153815.jpg

Members of Huntington’s crisis intervention team, which sends health care professionals in response to mental health crisis events, are shown.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Huntington has a new tool in the fight against homelessness and substance abuse disorder that the city believes could be a game changer.

The new tool is the crisis intervention team, which sends health care professionals as a response to mental health crisis events that the city hopes will be better served by health care providers instead of law enforcement.

