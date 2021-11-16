HUNTINGTON — “Bittersweet” was the first word to come to mind when Dennis Nibert was asked to describe the efforts that are being made to preserve materials and artifacts from the American Car & Foundry Co. (ACF) site along the Ohio River and 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
“I pretty much did every job in the plant over a total of 47 years, so to be honored by the City of Huntington, along with several of our other longtime employees, will be a sweet memory, and the fact they are saving so much history is wonderful,” Nibert said. “It’s bittersweet, on the other hand, when you know that all of the buildings at this site are being demolished and will no longer exist. I know time moves on, and I am glad the city is going to develop the site. That’s something to be excited about.”
The ACF property was established as a railroad car manufacturing plant by Ensign Car Works in 1872 and was partly financed by Collis P. Huntington, the city’s namesake. In 1899, Ensign Car Works and 12 other companies merged to form American Car & Foundry Co. That became known as ACF in the 1950s.
At a news conference Tuesday, Huntington Municipal Development Authority Director Cathy Burns announced the organization had entered a partnership with Marshall University’s Archival Department, putting photographs, documents and other materials and artifacts on display at the university.
Lori Thompson, the head of Special Collections at Marshall, said the Special Collections Department falls under the university’s library system. It is on the second floor of the James E. Morrow Library.
Thompson said the historian inside her realizes the importance of the materials and artifacts from ACF and called it an honor to be a part of the effort to preserve part of Huntington’s history.
“As communities shift, grow and evolve and as the physical landscape changes, as is what’s happening behind us, each item provides proof of existence, proof of the hard work, proof of the struggles and proof of the celebrations and enjoyment,” she said. “Its documents not only inform future generations and historical researchers, but proof of those that did the work. It celebrates, respects and honors them.”
Several other retirees of ACF also attended the ceremony to give oral histories that will also be stored at the library.
HMDA President Bob Adkins said he has worked on the ACF project since the organization bought the 42-acre property in 2020 for $3.12 million.
“Much of Huntington’s manufacturing and industry was founded in the Highlawn neighborhood during the time of the Industrial Revolution. Decline and closed manufacturing in recent decades left large brownfield areas. Moving the ideas of economic diversification, community revitalization and job creation into the implementation is a role the HMDA is pleased to take the lead on,” he said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the acquisition is central to the city’s plan to remake the area and other surrounding properties, such as the Flint Group Pigments property, into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ. The complex includes property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th Street.
“I no longer started seeing the rusted-out buildings. I started seeing green space, steel and glass looking all the way directly back to the floodwall with the river on the other side, and started realizing all the opportunities that were there for us,” Williams said. “What we have here is the diamond in the rough, the opportunity, the gem that has such a sparkle in this Jewel City, sitting right next to a university and all its resources, just right down the road from a major hospital center, which is sitting next to a community that has been a bedroom community for the factories in the area, and two major highways right down the middle. We have water and sewer and rail, with the river right by its side. It’s the largest piece of property in the state of West Virginia that can be developed into something that represents the changing 21st century. The opportunity we have here is an opportunity for us to change this part of the Ohio River Valley in a way that nobody could have imagined possible.”
Williams said the ceremony was really about honoring those who gave their lives and careers at the ACF plant to take care of their families.
“The plant helped establish Huntington as a gateway to the West,” Williams said. “All the challenges that were placed on that plant over generations helped to form the Jewel City, and we are going to remember that history and preserve it for future generations as Huntington continues forward into the digital age.”
Williams announced the demolition of most of the buildings on the site in September. HMDA board members authorized awarding the bid for demolition to Raze International Inc. for $1,061,000 at the end of September.