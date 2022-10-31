Contestant David Endicott, portraying Doctor Doom, walks out onto the stage during the costume contest as the Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention takes place on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall presented its first Pop Culture Convention this weekend, combining cosplay events (where fans of different movies and TV shows dress up as their favorite characters), collectible card vendors, a Halloween costume contest and an array of free and pay-per-meet-and-greet opportunities with famous personalities.
Meet-and-greet celebrities included UFC fighting legend Ken Shamrock, actor Tyler Mane (who appeared as the character Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s modern remake of the classic horror movie “Halloween”), longtime professional wrestling personalities Jimmy Hart and Tug Boat, actress Tamara Glynn (who appeared in the “Halloween” movie series and the TV show “Freddy’s Nightmares”) and more.
