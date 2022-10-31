The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall presented its first Pop Culture Convention this weekend, combining cosplay events (where fans of different movies and TV shows dress up as their favorite characters), collectible card vendors, a Halloween costume contest and an array of free and pay-per-meet-and-greet opportunities with famous personalities.

Meet-and-greet celebrities included UFC fighting legend Ken Shamrock, actor Tyler Mane (who appeared as the character Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s modern remake of the classic horror movie “Halloween”), longtime professional wrestling personalities Jimmy Hart and Tug Boat, actress Tamara Glynn (who appeared in the “Halloween” movie series and the TV show “Freddy’s Nightmares”) and more.

