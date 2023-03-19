ABOVE: Cody Bays, of Barboursville, and Broty Bays, 3, look through a magnifying glass together as the Easter Bunny visits the Huntington Mall during a “Hoppy Easter” event to benefit the Huntington Children’s Museum on Saturday in Barboursville.
Meadow and Tyler Lattea, of Teyas Valley, pose along with their children Andi, 4, Charley, 4, Roman, 2, and Royal, 2, as the Easter Bunny visits the Huntington Mall during the "Hoppy Easter" event to benefit the Huntington Children's Museum on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Barboursville.
Ten-month-old Taelynn Mullins, of Charleston, sits with the Easter Bunny as he visits the Huntington Mall for the "Hoppy Easter" event to benefit the Huntington Children's Museum on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Easter Bunny hopped into town Saturday, offering local families a chance to get Easter photos at the Huntington Mall from now through April 8.
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 3-8; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to welcoming the Easter Bunny, the Huntington Mall also hosted a Spring Tea Party for families to enjoy treats and activities.
Upcoming Easter activities include Pet Photo Days March 26 and April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon; a spring fashion show at 1 p.m. April 8 in Macy’s court; and an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 9, hosted by Fellowship Baptist Church in the mall parking lot.
The Huntington Mall will also host a mobile club member giveaway running from March 20-April 8, and more information can be found by texting “Shop” to 1-855-947-5503. Kids 10 and under can also participate in a scavenger hunt April 1-7, and instructions are available at the customer service desk.
