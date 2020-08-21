BARBOURSVILLE — An innovative idea to move the Cabell County Career Technology Center to the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville continues to gain support.
“We are totally supportive of the idea,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications with the Cafaro Co., which owns and operates the Huntington Mall. “It makes perfect sense. The Sears location would give them room for growth and would be easier to get up and running right away.”
While it’s all contingent on the new $87.5 million public school bond being put before the voters Saturday, Aug. 22, discussions have already taken place between the school system and mall officials.
“I have spoken with representatives of the Cafaro Co. on several occasions and they are incredibly supportive and, quite frankly, excited by the idea of relocating the Career Technology Center to the former Sears building,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “In one of our public, virtual presentations, a representative of the company said they and the surrounding business community would ‘fully embrace your students and staff.’ The company’s management has also offered ideas about offering incubator space for students at other locations throughout the mall as an ongoing partnership to provide hands-on learning experiences.”
Saxe says prior to any move, many things would happen if the bond passes.
“An architect will be hired, and our Cabell County Career Technology Center design committee would be formed. The committee would gather input from students, teachers and the community about either locating the facility at the former Sears building, an alternate location or renovating and expanding the current facility,” he said. “At the same time, we would move forward with discussions with the current property owner in order to come to an agreement on a possible purchase price. Once all the information is gathered, the administration would utilize that data, as well as other input received, to make a decision about which option would best help the district expand career and technical education offerings. I would then bring that recommendation to the Board of Education for their public discussion and approval.”
Saxe said the Sears location would more than triple the Career Technology Center’s square footage, which is right around 80,000 square feet. The Sears store is 280,000 square feet, according to Bell.
Saxe said the Sears location has other benefits, as well, like being more centrally located, having high ceilings and an automotive center already built to accommodate current programs, and more.
“In addition, it would have all the room we would need to bring our core academic programs as well as expand for adult programs,” he said.
Bell says the school would bring traffic to the mall area and give the students access to many amenities.
“They would have thousands of free parking spaces, access to 120 different restaurants and stores and other services located at the mall,” Bell said. “It would have a wonderful symbiotic effect that would be good for other businesses and retailers at the mall, as well as for the students, faculty and staff of the Career Technology Center.”
More than six months of feedback from community meetings, district leaders and committees produced the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, approved by the board in March, which helped outline the bond proposal that included expanding or replacing the Career Technology Center.
The district’s current bond purchased in 2006 will expire in early 2021. Five elementary schools, both high schools and the Career Technology Center in Cabell County could see extensive upgrades and renovations, if voters approve the bond.
If approved, the bonds could be sold at 2.5%, meaning a Class II property owner would pay about $6.29 each month, or about $75 per year on a $100,000 home. Class II property owners with a homestead exemption could pay about $4.19 a month, or about $50 annually on the same home.
The current bond was sold at just under 5% in 2006, and the new replacement bond would not take effect until it is fully retired.
Passage of the bond has also been endorsed by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“While the former Sears location is only one of the possibilities for housing Cabell County’s CTE programs, it is a smart and outside-the-box idea that has been well received,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the chamber. “With ample parking and space, the former Sears location would not only drive additional traffic to the Huntington Mall, but it would also allow students the opportunity to work at the mall as they complete their education. We really need to credit Ryan Saxe and the Cabell County Board of Education for this innovative idea that I hope happens.”
Saxe said if the bond passes and the school were relocated to the mall, one possibility for the current Career Technology Center location could be for classroom space for Crossroads Academy and the shops could be utilized by the district’s Maintenance Department.
“No decision has been made yet, but we have discussed several ideas,” he said. “These, of course, are only some ideas. Any future use of the building would have to be thoroughly discussed and decided upon by the Board of Education.”