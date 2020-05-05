BARBOURSVILLE — Even though many businesses remain closed and people are staying at home, the need for blood and blood products continues to be critical.
“That’s why Huntington Mall will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8,” the mall said in a news release announcing the event.
The blood drive will take place in the Macy’s Court. Donors are asked to use the mall’s South Entrance, near the Post Office.
“The process of donating blood takes about an hour,” the release said.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-Red Cross (800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.