Phlebotomist Anthony Smith prepares Victor Villafuerte for his blood donation as the American Red Cross hosts a blood drive at Christ Temple Church on April 14, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — Even though many businesses remain closed and people are staying at home, the need for blood and blood products continues to be critical.

“That’s why Huntington Mall will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8,” the mall said in a news release announcing the event.

The blood drive will take place in the Macy’s Court. Donors are asked to use the mall’s South Entrance, near the Post Office.

“The process of donating blood takes about an hour,” the release said.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-Red Cross (800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

