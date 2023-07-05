The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four feet apart, wrapped around his front yard, up his sidewalk and flowing up to his front door, Garee Ransbottom shows his patriotism every Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Flag Day with a display of 50 2 1/2-foot-tall American flags.

Ransbottom’s family has always been patriotic. Both of his brothers served in the Army at different times. His older brother served for four years, and his younger brother died serving in Vietnam. He started displaying the flags about 30 years ago to honor not only his brothers’ service but also the service all of those in the military and those lost their lives fighting for their country.

