HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted on a felony charge after he was accused of shooting a puppy, which later died, because he was annoyed.
Robert Sturm, 38, of Huntington, was indicted in February on a single charge of cruelty of animals.
Sturm was first charged in October 2020 after police said he shot a 4-month-old Labrador puppy in the 200 block of Springdale Avenue in Huntington.
According to animal rescue group Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), the dog, named Smokey, was shot in the abdomen by Sturm while it was playing outside on Sept. 20. ASAP took on vetting responsibility for the dog after its owner surrendered it due to not being able to pay for needed surgery, but it died four days later. The dog’s leg had to be amputated.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court stated the dog was shot with a BB gun and, later, a pellet rifle because it was barking.
ASAP President Martha Cummings protested Sturms’ actions outside the courthouse following his arrest and said he acted deliberately simply because he was annoyed with the animal.
Cummings said ASAP spent $2,113 on veterinary bills for the dog and will ask the defendant to repay that pending the outcome of his case.
Sturm faces a one- to five-year prison sentence if convicted.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.