The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1001 dog 1.JPG
Buy Now

Protesters stand outside the Cabell County Courthouse during a hearing related to an animal cruelty case on Sept. 30, 2020, in Huntington.

 Luke Creasy | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted on a felony charge after he was accused of shooting a puppy, which later died, because he was annoyed.

Robert Sturm, 38, of Huntington, was indicted in February on a single charge of cruelty of animals.

Sturm was first charged in October 2020 after police said he shot a 4-month-old Labrador puppy in the 200 block of Springdale Avenue in Huntington.

According to animal rescue group Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), the dog, named Smokey, was shot in the abdomen by Sturm while it was playing outside on Sept. 20. ASAP took on vetting responsibility for the dog after its owner surrendered it due to not being able to pay for needed surgery, but it died four days later. The dog’s leg had to be amputated.

A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court stated the dog was shot with a BB gun and, later, a pellet rifle because it was barking.

ASAP President Martha Cummings protested Sturms’ actions outside the courthouse following his arrest and said he acted deliberately simply because he was annoyed with the animal.

Cummings said ASAP spent $2,113 on veterinary bills for the dog and will ask the defendant to repay that pending the outcome of his case.

Sturm faces a one- to five-year prison sentence if convicted.

An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.