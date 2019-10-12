HUNTINGTON — A man was stabbed by his roommate in Huntington after an alleged argument Saturday afternoon.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said police responded to a stabbing call in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday. The caller told 911 he was stabbed in the face twice.
“The two males were involved in some type of argument, and then one of the males cut the other with a knife,” Dial said. “The man that allegedly did the stabbing fled the scene.”
Dial said the man who was stabbed received minor injuries from the incident, but was transported to a local hospital and received stitches.
“We don’t have a lot of other details to release at this point,” Dial said Saturday evening. “The investigation remains ongoing.”