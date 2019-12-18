HUNTINGTON — After hearing three days of testimony and spending more than an hour of deliberation, a Cabell County jury acquitted a Huntington man Wednesday in the 2016 shooting death of a man in Guyandotte after the defendant’s attorney accused a common love interest of being the real killer.
Joshua Dwayne Plante, 29, of Huntington, had been charged with murder in the June 19, 2016, shooting death of Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington. Paschell was found dead of a bullet wound to the head in his girlfriend’s home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Although he was found not guilty of murder, Plante still faces prison time. When he was arrested on the murder warrant, Plante was found with 3 grams of heroin on him. After being found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a trial last year, Plante was sentenced to serve a one- to 15-year prison sentence.
A life sentence was handed down after that, when prosecutors invoked West Virginia’s recidivism law, which allows a life sentence after three felony convictions if the defendant is found to be a danger to the public. He will have to serve at least 15 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.
In accusing him of murder, prosecutors say a unique pair of Nike Air Force One shoes, surveillance footage, a jacket, a firearm and gunshot residue placed the defendant at the scene of the crime. They argue that he had motive to kill because of a common love interest and the men’s involvement in rival gangs — one belonging to the Bloods and the other to the Crips.
Defense attorney Glen Conway instead pointed the finger toward the men’s common love interest, who said she slept through the gun being fired and also delayed calling 911 for 15 minutes when she found the victim’s body hours after his death. Conway also pointed to gunshot residue found on the woman’s hand, although Huntington forensic officers stated that could have been transferred to her when she turned the victim’s body over.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said Conway’s theory made no sense. If the girlfriend had been the one to kill Paschell, why hadn’t she used his own gun that was found on an air conditioner next to the bed where he had been found, he questioned.
“(Conway) wants you to believe that without calling Josh Plante or texting Josh Plante or sending smoke signals to him, he magically arrives to take the (murder weapon back to his place) and the jacket to his girlfriend’s house,” he said. “And he’s doing this for the girl who left him.”
The woman testified Tuesday, stating she had nothing to hide and just wanted justice for the victim.
Conway said the state presented no evidence showing Plante’s DNA was found at the murder scene and none of the victim’s DNA was found on the jacket in question. The case hinged on the testimony from a woman who wanted to save herself from a life behind bars, he argued.
“She’s not the wilting flower she was crying up here pretending to be,” he said.
He called her a manipulator, stating she’s willing to say or do anything to anyone to save herself. That was shown in the aftermath of a strong-armed robbery she had participated in where she told police she had no idea about the incident, although she later pleaded guilty, he added.
In standing confident with what he presented during cross examinations of the prosecution’s witnesses, when it came time for him to present his case, Conway did not call any witnesses to the stand and the defendant did not testify on his own behalf.
Testimony throughout the week had shown that after rekindling their relationship, the woman and Paschell returned to her Guyandotte home June 16, 2016, sometime after 6 a.m. after she got off work. It was his first time sleeping over at the home since they got back together, she said.
However, a possibly alcohol-fueled argument occurred between the two and they separated into separate rooms, with Paschell falling asleep on a bed in a bedroom. Paschell had been violent with her multiple times in the past and she had even taken out a protection order against him at one point, the woman admitted, but she said she had no ill-will toward him and felt their relationship was “normal.”
Fincham conceded that the victim had a troubled past, but he said that should not matter when the jury deliberated.
“I can’t make him out to be an angel. He was a 21-year-old human being and that’s enough,” he said. “No one deserves to be murdered in cold blood as they lay asleep. No one.”
The woman said she called family members to vent her frustrations and then went to bed soon after.
The woman said she woke up about 1 p.m. the same day and went into the bedroom where she found Paschell covered in blood. She rolled him onto his back, called her sister for 15 minutes and then 911, who advised her to perform CPR on him, but by that time his body was already stiff and she was unable to open his mouth. It’s believed Paschell was shot sometime between 7 and 8 a.m. that day.
During the police investigation, surveillance video from along 5th Avenue and Plante’s Olive Street home showed Plante leaving his home and a few minutes later a man walking into the 5th Avenue home. The man left the home shortly after that, and soon after Plante’s vehicle arrived back at the Olive Street home.
The man was unidentifiable because he had a hood pulled over his face, but the woman told police she believed it to be Plante based on the Air Force One shoes he was wearing — only one pair of which had been sold in the area — and a jacket, which looked like his favorite one.
Police later found the murder weapon under a mattress at Plante’s home and the jacket at his then-girlfriend’s West Huntington home. The jacket later tested positive for gunshot residue.
Fincham said Plante purposely spread out the things that linked him to the case throughout Huntington to cover up the evidence of his crime. In contrast, the woman never left the home. She had hours to do so and flee if she were guilty, but she stayed, he argued.
GPS on his phone placed Plante in the area of the Guyandotte home at the time of the shooting, and his phone also showed multiple searches for “Guyandotte murder” over the rest of the day until he was arrested on a warrant June 20, Fincham said.
“While (his ex-girlfriend is) being interrogated, what is the defendant doing?” he said. “He’s searching for Guyandotte murder (on the internet). I enjoy my job when someone is that dumb that they are Googling their crime after they’ve done it. There is no other explanation for that.”
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell oversaw the case. Assistant prosecutor Courtney Cremeans assisted Fincham on the case.