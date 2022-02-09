HUNTINGTON — A man accused of raping a woman in the laundry room of a Huntington apartment building in 2019 was acquitted on all felony charges this week.
Hasaan Rekeem Hagler, 31, of Huntington, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and malicious wounding. However, after hearing evidence several days last week, a jury convicted him Monday of misdemeanor battery only, after about an hour of deliberations.
He was acquitted of all felony charges and was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell to time served and released from Western Regional Jail on Monday evening, his attorney, Kerry Nessel, said.
“He’s very relieved. He’s very happy. He’s very appreciative of both counsel and the jurors,” Nessel said. “And he looks forward to living a productive life.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Sgt. Matt Null, the victim contacted police June 29, 2019, stating the day before she had been raped in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 400 block of Linden Circle, which was also listed as the suspect’s home.
The alleged victim told police Hagler presented a utility knife and said, “You should have just gave me what I wanted earlier,” before sexually assaulting her in four different manners.
Nessel said the facts did not match up to the accuser’s testimony, which included 37 times she said she did not know or did not remember the answers to the questions.
Nessel said the evidence showed the accuser had a relationship with Hagler while she also had a live-in boyfriend. When Hagler and the woman had a disagreement about their relationship, the incident occurred.
“She threatened that she was going to say that she was raped by him, and he actually did hit her,” Nessel said. “She made some racial statements to him — this is all in the evidence — and the jury didn’t buy it.”
Nessel said Hagler is a veteran and plans to go to a VA home in the Midwest, which he had been in the process of doing when he found out he had been charged. Nessel said prosecutors tried to use that as evidence Hagler fled the area, but he returned to Huntington when he found out about the charges.
Todd Meadows was co-defense counsel, with Owen Reynolds and Kellie Neal representing the state.
Hagler had been acquitted in 2012 of similar allegations after he had been accused of sexual assault with a knife.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
