HUNTINGTON — A man admitted in federal court Monday to child porn charges after he sent FBI agents videos of young children performing illicit acts last year.
Jeremiah Alexander Taylor, 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to distribution of child porn. He faces a least five and up to 20 years, as well as a fine up to $250,000.
He will also have to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.
The South Point, Ohio, native had been a defensive end for the Marshall University football program from 2010-13. His career ended after he suffered a fractured spine on a special teams play while facing Ohio in his senior year in 2013.
According to an affidavit filed by Antonio Ortega of the FBI, on Jan. 19, 2019, an FBI online covert employee based in Utah posted several online bulletin messages on social media forums frequented by individuals who have a sexual interest in children and incest.
Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, an individual with the profile name “58thatdude58,” identified later as Taylor, messaged the agent. The agent determined Taylor appeared to be a member and participant of a child pornography group where group members posted thousands of images and videos of child porn.
During their conversations, Taylor allegedly told the agent “I have no limits” and “I have videos” in reference to child porn. He allegedly sent the agent videos depicting child rape, with children ranging in age from toddlers to prepubescent minors.
He told the agent he obtained the videos from another online group and saved them on his phone before the group was shut down.
The agent said Taylor showed interest in producing child porn involving the agent’s fictitious 9-year-old daughter and made specific requests of what she should do.
Taylor was identified as “58thatdude58” via an email associated with the instant messaging account, which included his full name. A subpoena later confirmed the identity. The number 58 is also the number Taylor wore while playing football for Marshall.