HUNTINGTON — In the hours before he was set to go to trial for murder, a Huntington man instead opted Monday to plead guilty to intentionally killing a former friend outside a bar in 2019.
Harold Radford Porter, 41, was charged with one count of murder and being a prohibited person with a firearm and attempt to commit a felony in the Sept. 21, 2019, shooting death of Sontezz Lomax, 39, of Charleston, outside a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
While his trial was set to begin Tuesday, Porter instead took a plea deal offered by Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Owen Reynolds.
On Monday, Porter pleaded guilty to two felonies — voluntary manslaughter and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. He waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation and Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced him to the five years following an agreement reached between the prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Reynolds said prosecutors agreed to not oppose the sentencing running at the same time, with the manslaughter sentencing being for five years.
At the questioning of his attorney, David Perry, Porter agreed he intentionally killed Lomax.
Reynolds also agreed for this case, the state would not seek a sentence enhancement — meant to create longer sentences for repeat felony offenders — but this case could be used against Porter in the future, should he face new felony charges in new cases.
Porter had previously been convicted of wanton endangerment and was not allowed to legally possess a firearm when Lomax was fatally shot. Reynolds said the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office has no intention to refer — and have no knowledge of a federal investigation into — Porter’s case to the Department of Justice for investigation.
Not many details were released by police after the shooting, but a motions hearing earlier this year gave a glance of what a trial may have revealed.
Perry had questioned the reliability of a key eyewitness for the prosecution, who he said did her own research into the case after initially telling police she had not seen the shooter or victim, although she was standing near where the shooting occurred and was burned by a shell casing.
Perry had also sought to exclude from trial mention of a 2009 shooting just yards away from where the 2019 incident took place. The victim in the 2019 case was involved in the 2009 shooting and when Huntington Police responded, Officer Ronnald Lusk shot and killed the defendant Porter’s brother, Joe.
During the motions hearing, Perry said he believed prosecutors would argue the 2019 incident was his client getting revenge for his brother’s death 10 years earlier. He said the Porters and Lomax had been friends at some point before the shooting.
Following Monday’s plea and sentencing, Perry immediately requested Porter be discharged because with “good time” and other calculations that go into an inmate's sentence, he only has about 40 days remaining of his sentence. He would also like to waive his parole hearing, he said. Porter has been jailed for more than two years since the shooting occurred.
Perry said Porter was planning to move out of state as soon as he is discharged.
Farrell said he has no control over West Virginia Department of Corrections’ actions in this type of situation.