HUNTINTON — A Huntington man currently serving a prison sentence for drug and driving offenses admitted his guilt Thursday in the 2017 shooting death of a man along 7th Avenue in 2017 while allegedly trying to break up a domestic incident.
Jonathan Michael McDonald, 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Carlos Ray Ferguson, 37. He faces a prison sentence of three to 15 years at his Feb. 4 sentencing hearing in Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard’s courtroom.
McDonald was charged with murder in the death of Ferguson, who died days after being shot in the head Nov. 29, 2017. The driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance charges to which he pleaded guilty stemmed from incidents that occurred in June and August of 2017. McDonald admitted he had possessed meth in the August incident.
In Ferguson’s death, police said several witnesses, including the victim, and an ID left at the scene identified McDonald as the suspect.
Witnesses said McDonald and a woman had come across Ferguson, who was arguing with another woman while driving along the 600 block of 7th Avenue. McDonald interjected, and Ferguson got out of his vehicle. The woman who had been arguing with Ferguson allegedly told Huntington Police Detective Chris Sperry she then heard a popping sound, like firecrackers, and saw Ferguson drop.
McDonald and the woman he was with then fled the scene, but the woman dropped her wallet. An ID in the wallet pinned the woman as being at the scene — unless someone else had possession of the card, Sperry said.
Police responded to the address on the card in the 400 block of 4th Avenue, where they found McDonald, who said he had just gotten home and did not know what was happening. Sperry said by that time McDonald had changed clothing and disposed of the firearm.
McDonald is currently serving a three-and-a-half to six-and-a-half year prison sentence after pleading guilty to third-offense driving under the influence, second-offense driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in January 2019.
The defendant has been arrested or charged with a crime 27 times, which includes charges for 35 misdemeanors and four felonies, Howard previously said.