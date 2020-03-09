HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man who admitted in Cabell Circuit Court last week to possessing more than 11,000 images of child porn still faces a federal case involving attempted drug distribution in the area.
Jason Howard Chinn, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of child porn Friday. He was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell to serve a two- to 10-year prison sentence, where he must participate in a sex offender program before release. He was also sentenced to serve 30 years of extended supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by West Virginia State Trooper Rachel Grose, Chinn was arrested March 15, 2019, on the child porn charges after troopers received dozens of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct being exchanged by someone with a woman’s name.
Grose conducted two search warrants for two emails sent under the woman’s name and determined the female names were used to conceal the true owner of the accounts after troopers found the recovery email used for both email accounts was connected to Chinn.
Grose alleges under the guise of the aliases, Chinn was using social media to receive dozens of messages containing images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Officers also received a warrant for a phone number connected to the accounts, which was connected to several names at various times. There were also several addresses connected to the account, including two on South High Street and in the 3000 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington, two locations where the defendant has lived.
A search warrant was executed at his South High Street home Friday, and upon entry Chinn was found to be in the bathroom with his cellphone, the complaint said. Grose alleges officers found him using an app on the phone with a profile page belonging to one of the aliases. Photos of minors engaged in sexually explicit acts were found on the phone as well.
Chinn also faces a four-count indictment in federal court alleging possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including heroin and meth from April to May 2018.
His arrest came after a May 9, 2019, raid by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, FBI Drug Task Force, DEA, ATF and WVSP Special Response Team executed several search warrants obtained after a four-month-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of Chicago.
The alleged organization is believed to have been operating in Huntington for years, distributing several kilograms of heroin monthly in the area.