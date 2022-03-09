HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty to possession of more than $250,000 in illegal drugs last year.
Ian Wyatt Justice, 20, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison at his June 13 sentencing.
Huntington Police said Justice was arrested in March 2021 as members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF executed a search warrant at 1625 Charleston Ave., Huntington.
Justice was accused of fleeing from police and was apprehended a half-block from the home. During a search of the residence, police found suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, three firearms and other drug contraband consistent with processing illegal narcotics.
The drugs were valued at more than $250,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
