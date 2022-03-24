HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.
Curtis Ray Pelfrey Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of five and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 27.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents show Pelfrey admitted he used eDonkey, an online file sharing program, from November 2018 to December 2019 to download and share videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Pelfrey admitted he used his computer to receive videos containing child pornography and had on his computer 24 videos and five images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Several of the images and videos have been identified as depicting known children. Pelfrey admitted he has engaged in this sort of activity since 2014.
