HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, better known as crack, in the Southern District Court of West Virginia.
According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Dec. 12, 2018, at a Marshall Avenue residence in Huntington where Van Lee Harrell, 35, was living. During the search, officers found approximately 8.6 grams of crack, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in Harrell’s bedroom.
Harrell admitted to possessing the crack and further admitted that he had been distributing drugs.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine at his March 6, 2023, sentencing.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.