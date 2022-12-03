The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 6.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, better known as crack, in the Southern District Court of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Dec. 12, 2018, at a Marshall Avenue residence in Huntington where Van Lee Harrell, 35, was living. During the search, officers found approximately 8.6 grams of crack, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in Harrell’s bedroom.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.