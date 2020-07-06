Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces a sentence of up to a decade of federal prison time after admitting Wednesday to a firearm charge.

Matthew Thacker, 39, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Sept. 28 sentencing.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thacker admitted that officers at the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Nov. 14, 2018, at his home in the 300 block of Oak Street in Huntington. During their search, officers found two firearms.

Thacker admitted he knew he could not legally possess those firearms because of a 2014 conviction for the felony offenses of aggravated battery and aggravated assault in Pinellas County, Florida.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

These cases are part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

