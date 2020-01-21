HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted last week to illegally possessing a firearm while on parole for drug offenses.
David Walker Jr., 45, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Walker admitted that while on parole, he possessed two firearms.
Walker is prohibited from possessing firearms because he was convicted in 2018 of the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in Cabell County. Walker faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on April 13, 2020.
The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Division of Corrections Probation and Parole Office conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecution.